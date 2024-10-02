Gracey – Rhetorical Questions

GRACEY. She’s the BRIT-nominated star-in-ascent. The architect of irresistible pop hooks that get under your skin and scale the charts to the UK Top 10, amassing more than 140 million streams. Expansive, rough, euphoric and lacerating – these are the forces at play in her vibrant and altogether singular sound. Today, GRACEY presents the latest track of her musical reinvention, ‘Rhetorical Questions’.

Rising through the ranks at BRIT School where she devoted herself completely to developing her craft, GRACEY’s SoundCloud demos caught the ear of legendary hitmaker Brian Higgins, who invited her to join his famous songwriting collective Xenomania (Girls Aloud, Pet Shop Boys, Sugababes) when she was only 16 years old.

‘Rhetorical Questions’ is a nocturnal club cut, opening with strutting, Balearic percussion and the haunting trail of a single reverb-drenched guitar. The production then slips into bone-rattling, synthesised bass and infectious four-to-the-floor beats – but, as always, there is something bitter to taste with the sweetness.

GRACEY explains: “The question ‘Who do you love?’ felt both romantic to me but also hints to a level of uncertainty and fear which I experienced when opening myself back up again. I got involved in the song’s production and wanted to continue that feeling on the track side too, which I think mostly comes with that heavy bass, giving the feeling of being hit with love and realising you’re in deep.”

