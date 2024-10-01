Luna Kills – slay ur enemies

LUNA KILLS, the rising alt-metal powerhouse from Finland, is thrilled to announce their signing to SharpTone Records.

“We are beyond excited to announce our signing with SharpTone Records! Their dedication to supporting artists’ individuality, in both sound and style, is something we truly vibe with,” the band states. “We can’t wait to get started on this new chapter for LUNA KILLS together!”

To mark the occasion, the band has unleashed their blistering new single “slay ur enemies,” a track that dives deep into the raw emotions of a panic attack.

With raw and authentic lyricism, paired with their signature heavy sound, LUNA KILLS are proving their ability to blend dark, personal experiences with explosive, aggressive energy. The single was mixed and mastered by Jeff Dunne (Make Them Suffer, Knocked Loose, Ice Nine Kills, Disturbed).

“‘slay ur enemies’ describes an inner dialogue and feelings during a panic attack,” lead vocalist Lotta Ruutiainen shares. “Mostly, the lyrics depict the hopelessness of those emotions, but also the will to fight and endure and survive this absolute nightmare. The song actually pretty much wrote itself right before we hit the studio. We listened to the demo in the middle of the night, thinking either we had all collectively lost our sanity, or the song was a f*cking banger.”

