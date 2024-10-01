Lauren Mayberry – Something In The Air

Lauren Mayberry today releases her new single “Something In The Air”, her highly anticipated debut solo album Vicious Creature, due for release later this year via Island Records.

“‘Something In The Air’ is a song that really came out of nowhere,” explains Lauren. “I was in London finishing another song with my friend, co-writer and producer Dan McDougall. We were taking a break in the shared kitchen in the studio complex when a pretty iconic British musician, who I won’t throw under the bus here, came in and started making conversation about electricity, 5G and how it’s making us all sick. Dan and I went for a walk around the block before going back to the studio and were unpacking those theories, and why people want to believe them – and the chorus lyric just appeared.”

