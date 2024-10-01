Farmer’s Wife – Season Of The Witch

Austin rockers Farmer’s Wife are excited to share their cover of “Season of the Witch,” refreshing the infamous Donovan classic.

Arriving just in time for Halloween celebrations and their extensive U.S. tour supporting Cloud Nothings, today’s release sees the band experimentally reimagining the beloved track, wringing out every tangled and beautiful note, and stretching it into compelling, spiraling chaos.

“Our cover of ‘Season of the Witch’ materialized out of a drum beat and pedal feedback two Halloweens ago,” explains lead vocalist Molly Masson. “This creepy classic opened us to more experimentation and allowed us to dive into an eerier side of our sound.”

Coming off an extensive summer tour around the country, Farmer’s Wife will hit the road again this fall supporting Cloud Nothings, Equipment and Armlock. After the tour’s first leg, they will return to Austin for a hometown Levitation Festival set with Illuminati Hotties and Hello Mary.

FARMER’S WIFE LIVE

OCTOBER

19 – Lakewood, OH – Mahall’s #@

20 – Columbus, OH – Woodland’s Tavern #@

21 – Louisville, KY – Headliner’s Music Hall #@

22 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn #@

23 – Nashville, TN – The Blue Room

24 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

26 – Gainesville, FL – The Fest †

28 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall #@

29 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s #@

30 – Asbury Park, NJ – Wonder Bar #@

31 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right #@

NOVEMBER

3 – Austin, TX – Levitation Festival †

21 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon #*

23 – Las Vegas, NV – Sinwave #*

25 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater #*

26 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre #*

29 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St Entry #*

30 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle #*

DECEMBER

1 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle #*

2 – St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room

3 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck

5 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street

# – w/ Cloud Nothings

@ – Equipment

* – w/ Armlock

† – Festival Appearance

