Anno – Anno

Anno — the Washington, D.C.-based artist formerly known as Olivia Neutron-John — announces their new self-titled album, Anno, out November 1st, and shares its lead single/video “disco (feat. NAPPYNAPPA).”

On their first project since receiving a cease and desist from one of pop culture’s biggest names, Anno is continuing on in their pre-set rhythm fascination and giving voice to their radical hope. “I left with a self-titled album, and it made sense to return with one,” says Anno.

Creeping in the shadows of Grace Jones is lead single “disco feat. NAPPYNAPPA,” a bouncy, sultry, minimal dance track with delayed out vocals and splashes of synth. It includes a feature from rapper NAPPYNAPPA of model home and is accompanied by a video directed by Boy Harsher’s Jae Matthews.

Anno was written and recorded by Anno in their home studio on various rhythm boxes, synths, and bass guitar. Anno elaborates: “When writing this record, I tapped into that initial energy that put my journey as a musician into motion when I started touring at 17 years old — the first sparks that sent me into the unknown, and not so much trusting, but knowing that this is my path. This record is an homage to the radical hope that got me to where I am now.”

