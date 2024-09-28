Vicki Lovelee – Double Edged Sword

Vicki Lovelee is a Chinese-Canadian alt-pop sensation based in Markham, Ontario. With a foundation in classical piano and a degree in jazz vocals, she masterfully blends her deep musical knowledge with a passion for pop — to create a unique genre she calls “dark pop ballerina music at the opera.” Her sound is a dramatic fusion of dark pop and orchestral instrumentations, offering a cinematic experience to listeners.

Lovelee’s new record, Phase 2: Power Struggle, continues her album series initiated in 2021 with Phase 1: Shadows.

This whimsical, fun, and seering new LP represents a period of being in flux – “transitioning into a more confident person but still struggling to regain our power,” she explains

The album’s focus track, “Double Edged Sword,” grapples with one of the challenges to one’s confidence, the archetype of the masked fool. The theatrical alt-pop piece pulsates with anticipation and nimble strings as Lovelee stops falling for their tricks and reveals this individual for who they really are.

“Double Edged Sword” is about revealing someone’s true nature. There are some people who are kind and charismatic and everyone loves them and are drawn to them. But it’s all just an act; it’s just a mask that they’re wearing. If we take off their mask, we realize that they have selfish and nasty intentions behind their kind actions. – Vicki Lovelee

