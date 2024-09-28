Merce Lemon – Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild

Merce Lemon has released her highly anticipated new album Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild via Darling Recordings.

“This album is an accumulation of four years of writing and exploring,” shares Merce. “We toured most of these songs as a band a few months before recording, and banged it out in five days. I’ve been playing them live for so long now, I keep forgetting these are new to most people. I’m so happy to set them free.”

Within the quiet, cascading corners of Pittsburgh lies a community – nothing short of one large family – that spans zip codes, histories, occupations, and generations, always tumbling into itself, propped up by steadfast pillars of conviction toward spiritual and emotional mutual aid. The kind of earnest community scaffolding that gets bandied about, wielded as conjecture, particularly in an age of increasing fracture through digital sublimation, is alive and quite well within the universe surrounding Merce Lemon.

Alongside the album release, Merce has shared a video for album highlight “Foolish and Fast,” the album’s harmony laden, swaggering centerpiece.

Tour Dates:

10/3 – Catskill, NY @ The Avalon ^

10/4 – Burlington, VT @ Radio Bean ^

10/5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right ^

10/6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^

10/8 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

10/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket

^ w/ Greg Freeman

#mercelemon