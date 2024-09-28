Luvcat – He’s My Man

UK artist Luvcat’s video for latest single “He’s My Man” is out now!

“He’s My Man” is a murder ballad about a bored housewife slowly poisoning her husband with arsenic.

Raised in Liverpool but made somewhere between the South London pub circuit and the underground clubs of Paris, Luvcat is a project which sees generation-spanning influences [ref. her The Cure-inspired moniker] coalescing with noirish mystique, twisted romance and chic à la parisienne aesthetics. The live ensemble is completed by a band of close friends that Luvcat has met along her journey thus far, each of whom leave their own mark on the project’s musical output.

From the first moment that candid footage of Luvcat’s early pub shows found its way online, there was a palpable sense that something of note was brewing here. Once inaugural single “Matador” was released in May, the organic, cultish community cultivating around the project were already filling grassroots venues on both sides of the UK’s North-South divide. Luvcat’s recent show at Hackney’s Paper Dress Vintage sold out in 4 minutes and hit capacity before being threatened with closure due to the volume of bodies [including not one, but two of her ex-lovers] sneaking in through the back door for a glimpse of the performance.

October will see her returning to Paris – the city of Luvcat’s first ever show – for Supersonic, before a spot at Tokyo’s Rockin’on Sonic Festival comes in January, where she will share the stage with Pulp, St Vincent and Primal Scream. More show announcements, both headline and support, are arriving in the near future.

