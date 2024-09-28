Kayla Silverman – Sophisticated Lady

New York-based (by way of Boston) alt-pop princess Kayla Silverman released her new EP, Sophisticated Lady, and also shared the official music video for “No One To Blame.”

Silverman is an alt-pop musician that has drawn from both the classical and electronic spheres to create her at-once regal and whimsical sound, which is evident in her upcoming music. She dives into the technicolor chaos of navigating one’s mid-twenties, expanding her interest in Baroque and Renaissance art and offering an even more personal approach to her artistry.

Silverman broke into the pop world with singles like 2020’s “Crying On a Plane” and 2021’s “Look Away” and “Can’t You Tell.” That year also saw the release of her first EP, Golden Frequencies, which features beloved tracks like “Mine” and “Breaking and Entering.” Her biggest singles include “Of Me,” which has surpassed 42,000 streams on Spotify, and “Starting Over,” which has garnered more than 59,000 streams. After COVID-19, she began playing across the East Coast, recently completing her second tour, hitting iconic venues like Arlene’s Grocery, The Bitter End and The Delancey. She has cultivated a reputation for lushly-produced, maximalist ballads, backed by powerful vocals and intricate harmonies. Her visuals evoke classical paintings like Girl With A Pearl Earring, and her merch lands more in the streetwear sphere than typical tour T-shirts. #kaylasilverwoman