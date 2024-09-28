GORE – Angels Like You

GORE. — vocalist Haley Roughton, guitarist Alex Reyes, and bassist Devin Birchfield — recently announced their signing to Spinefarm. They will release the A Bud That Never Blooms EP on October 24.

The EP was produced by Miserable Productions, with Ben McGuiness and Caleb Freihaut serving as co-producers. The EP was mixed by Cody Stewart.

The band has also shared the video for the new single “Angels Like You.”

“‘Angels Like You’ is one of two songs on the EP written about a particular individual, as opposed to a relational dynamic,” says Roughton. “This song is about somebody who appeared righteous and just but ended up being quite cruel. In a bigger scope, this song depicts those who are self-aggrandized and signal their virtue. These people profess their greatness to others as a mask, so that we do not see how much they truly loathe themselves. Recording this song was a cathartic process and helped me let go of that person, and the hurt they left behind.”

GORE. ON TOUR:

WITH WITHIN THE RUINS:

10/9 — Lubbock, TX — Jake’s

10/10 — Denver, CO — Roxy Theater

10/11 — Oklahoma City, OK — 89th Street

10/12 — Dallas, TX — RBC

10/13 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Underground

