Rahim Redcar – HOPECORE

Today, Rahim Redcar (FKA Christine and the Queens) celebrates the release of his new album HOPECORE and announces an intimate club tour, with special shows in the UK, EU and the US.

Entirely written, produced, and mixed by Rahim, HOPECORE rings in a new era for the artist, following the 20-track epic opera PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE (2023) and Redcar les adorables étoiles (2022).

The HOPECORE club tour takes in the following dates; tickets are on sale from 10am (local time) on Thursday, 3rd October via http://rahimredcar.com.

Rahim Redcar club tour:

1 November – London, UK @ Fabric

2 November – Amsterdam, NL @ Skatecafe

7 November – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie @ Botanique

8 November – Barcelona, ES @ Nitsa @ Apolo

9 November – Manchester, UK @ Homobloc Festival

12 November – Paris, FR @ Rex Club

17 November – Berlin, GER @ venue TBA

21 November – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

28 November – Lausanne, CH @ D! Club

“Hopecore was made with tears, blood, and mostly an unwavering faith in the raw, pure expression of the soul. Music took here its full prophetic vastness, got wilder, and called for an absolute quest where no one else came in to tamper with intentions. A call of the flesh, a prayer for justice and freedom. Main vision achieved during mixing : a healing, metatronic purple grid” – Rahim states.

#rahimredcar551R