Natalie Jane – Sick To My Stomach

Today, Natalie Jane caps a powerhouse run of singles with her sonically rich and emotionally resonant Sick To My Stomach EP, out now via Capitol Music Group / 10K Projects. The set is a showcase for everything fans have come to love about the New Jersey-raised, Los Angeles-based artist — her exhilarating vocal range, her evocative musical choices, and her gift for making complex feelings relatable.

Among the EP’s highlights is the previously unreleased “June.”

The incredibly intimate centerpiece of the set. Natalie’s voice is sweet but pained over spare acoustic guitar as she pleads, “I could hold you here forever tangled in my arms / My salty hair, your sandy sweater, underneath the stars / Is this a dream? And if it is, please don’t wake me.” There’s a sense of reality setting in, that the love she sings of won’t last another season.

“I’m so thankful to everyone and everything that went into this project,” says Natalie about Sick To My Stomach. “It’s a collection of songs about all the things, people, and heartbreaks that have made us feel uncomfortable, or anxious, or sick to our stomachs.”

