Kiimi – Dance With Me

London DJ/producer Kiimi (they/she) returns with Ibiza-inspired new single ‘Dance With Me’ arriving 27th September via Three Six Zero Recordings.

One of the most exciting talents to emerge on the UK underground in recent years, producer, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Kiimi, has been carving their own unique path with a string of club-ready releases and international tour dates. Since dropping Earth in 2023, the rising artist has been on a stratospheric incline that has included opening BBC Radio 1 Dance Weekend in Ibiza and several roadblock festival appearances. The beginning of this year saw Kiimi join forces with Jungle at London’s Koko, Mount Kimbie at the Roundhouse, as well as a back to back with Giulia Tess at clubbing institution, fabric.

Inspired by the joyful sun-soaked energy of Ibiza, the place that catapulted Kiimi on their current path of success after winning a Radio 1 DJ competition last summer, ‘Dance For Me’ brims with classic house and Balearic references, earworm hooks, and razor-sharp production. Kiimi’s silken vocals add a touch of wistfulness to the party and remind us of the sheer breadth of this multifaceted artist’s talent.

On the release, Kiimi says:

“Last summer I experienced Ibiza for the first time after winning a DJ competition with BBC Radio 1. It opened my ears to a whole other world within dance music, an energy that resonated with me and sparked inspiration for ‘Dance With Me’. The sounds I used on the track are sun-kissed and joyful: a nod to the classic house and balearic textures that were influencing me at the time.”

