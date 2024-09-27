Kate Bollinger – Songs From A Thousand Frames of Mind
Kate Bollinger, the Virginia-born, LA-based multidisciplinary artist, releases her kaleidoscopic debut album, Songs From A Thousand Frames Of Mind, today on Ghostly International.
Written during a period of transience and change, Songs From A Thousand Frames Of Mind was made to resemble a mixtape, and casts a collage-like vision that’s instantly memorable and uniquely mystifying. Inspired by the sounds of the 1960s, Bollinger and her band — including collaborators Jacob Grissom, Adam Brisbin, Matthew E. White, and Sam Evian — have crafted a collection of pop songs, polished yet scrappy with an underlying punk spirit, navigating life, relationships, and growing up.
Also out today is a music video for the theatrical focus track, “I See It Now.”
As described by Kate in her diary the day she recorded the song last year: “This song was recorded in two parts. I tried describing part two as being in a loud saloon. Drunk old men sloshing beers, an old guy playing piano in the back of the place. A circus act. When Matt made the point that it sounded like ‘Silly Beatles’, ‘Revolution Beatles’, people seemed to get it then.” Co-written and co-directed by Bollinger herself, alongside Leanna Kaiser, the video is an experimental short inspired by marching bands.
TOUR DATES
10/5 – Boulder CO – eTown Hall
10/7 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St Entry +
10/8 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall +
10/10 – Toronto, ON – Longboat Hall +
10/11 – Montreal, QC – Petit Campus +
10/12 – Boston, MA – Arts at The Armory +
10/13 – Brattleboro, VT – Stone Church +
10/15 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg +
10/16 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg #
10/17 – Philadelphia, PA – Ukie Club #
10/18 – Washington, DC – Black Cat #
10/19 – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern #
10/21 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle (Back Room) #
10/22 – Asheville, NC – Eulogy #
10/24 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl ^
10/25 – Nashville, TN – Third Man ^
10/26 – St Louis, MO – Off Broadway ^
10/28 – Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge ^
10/29 – Oklahoma City, OK – Resonant Head ^
10/30 – Denton, TX – Rubber Gloves
11/12 – Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst Atrium %
11/14 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom %
11/15 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s %
11/16 – Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club %
11/17 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern %
11/20 – Sacramento, CA – Starlet Room %
11/21 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent %
11/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom %
05/20 – Dublin, Ireland – The Workmans Club
05/22 – London, UK – Scala
05/27 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
05/28 – Manchester, UK – YES
06/01 – Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club
06/02 – Cologne, Germany – Gebaude 9
06/03 – Paris, France – La Badaboum
+ Support from Sharp Pins
# Support from The Beak Trio
^ Support from Anastasia Coope
% Support from Tchotchke
#keetiebee