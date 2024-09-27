Today, googly eyes releases her debut EP, Starlet, following up knockout single “Internet Star” and her stunning introduction, “Bareback on the Motherfucking Plains”. Starlet will be a landmark release for not just the artist but her label as well, as googly eyes is the first outside artist signed to Tove Lo’s independent label Pretty Swede Records.

Today googly eyes releases “Brand New Bitch” another single from the Starlet EP.

Pretty Swede Records is an independent label founded in 2022 by Tove Lo. To date, Pretty Swede has released Tove’s 2023 LP Dirt Femme and her collaborative 2024 HEAT EP with SG Lewis. googly eyes’ Starlet EP marks the first release by Pretty Swede outside of Tove’s own artist project

Pretty Swede have signed googly eyes in collaboration with Tove’s longtime collaborators Neon Gold, themselves known for a star-studded history of debut releases, from Tove’s own Truth Serum EP in 2014 (featuring “Habits”) to iconic early releases from Charli XCX, Marina & The Diamonds, Christine and the Queens, Ellie Goulding and more.

googly eyes says: “Starlet is a sweet little tasting menu of six songs, each pulled from a different corner of my emotions. It’s a full palette: moments of reckless abandon, doubt, confidence, anger, optimism, and deep love — all pieced together from stories I’ve been living and weaving over the past year. Crafting these from the ground up has been such a rewarding process, and having Tove Lo’s like-minded creative energy alongside me has made it all the more special. Starlet marks a new phase in my journey for me as an artist, one where I’m fully leaning in.”

Tove Lo says:”googly eyes is such an incredible artist, writer and producer, and her new EP is full of gold. Internet Star has such a beautiful yet witty vulnerability that I think anyone who’s had dreams that maybe didn’t go their way can relate to. I’m very excited for this project to be the first new artist release on Pretty Swede Records! Of course together with my friends at Neon Gold.”

