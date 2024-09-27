EmmyLou – Still Waiting

“Still Waiting” captures EmmyLou’s raw, unfiltered emotions as she confronts the heartache of her first major breakup.

The song explores the complex and torn feelings she experienced after the end of a relationship with her first girlfriend, someone she believed she would marry. “I thought I was going to marry this girl, and even after we broke up, I saw her in everything,” EmmyLou reflects. “I wrote this song while I was in a place of waiting for her to realize that we were meant to be together, despite the toxicity of it all.” The lyrics vividly describe the constructing feelings of longing and heartbreak as she watches her ex-girlfriend move on, dating other people while she remains trapped in the sentimental aftermath. “It was incredibly painful watching her live her life without me, and I was still torn up over her and what I thought we had. ‘Still Waiting’ is essentially a plea, a desperate hope that she would see that I was still waiting for her.” Produced by Hudson Watts, the song’s haunting, hypnotic synths, and aching melodies intensify the sensitive weight of the lyrics, making it a gut-wrenching listening experience.

Emerging from the niche music scene of Saint Louis, EmmyLou is an electrifying new voice in the 80s pop revival movement. With a sound that fuses the nostalgic energy of classic synth-pop with modern sensibilities, EmmyLou is quickly carving out a unique space in the industry. Her music is a kaleidoscope of shimmering synths, infectious hooks, and emotive lyrics, all delivered with a voice that exudes both strength and vulnerability.

Growing up, EmmyLou was deeply inspired by the bold and unapologetic women of 80s pop, like Cyndi Lauper, Madonna, and Pat Benatar. These influences are evident in her music, which pays homage to the era while also pushing its boundaries.

As a proud lesbian artist, EmmyLou is passionate about using her platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and visibility. Her lyrics often explore themes of love, identity, and empowerment. EmmyLou is an artist who demands to be heard—and she’s only just getting started.

