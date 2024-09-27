Dani Hagen – Like That

Rising artist Dani Hagan, known for her heartfelt songwriting and powerful vocals, has released an intoxicating new single “Like That.” Co-written with guitarist Aaron Medina, the track delivers a gut-wrenching exploration of unreciprocated love, with dynamic guitar riffs and explosive drums, amplifying the song’s gripping, anthemic quality.

Following the success of her previously released single, “Deeper,” Dani Hagan continues to showcase her versatility as an artist, effortlessly merging soulful rock rhythms with poetic lyrics. “Like That” confronts the complexity of loving someone who doesn’t reciprocate the same intensity, with Hagan showcasing her edgy, rock-infused sound. “‘Like That’ is about one person loving harder than the other. I originally wrote it from his perspective, trying to understand why he doesn’t love me like that, which made for an unusual challenge for me. But there’s a surprise ending where I reveal my truth and let my secret shine through,” Hagan explains. The song’s rhythm propels the track with a perfect balance of controlled restraint and bursts of explosive energy, amplifying the passionate highs and lows in the track.

The accompanying music video, filmed by Jeremy Eichenbaum in the iconic Pulse Recording Studio, captures the evolution of the track from its acoustic beginnings to an energized jam session with Hagan’s band. As the video progresses, her poignant vulnerability is expressed in a stirring solo moment where the perspective shifts, reflecting the lyrical surprise of the song. “Like That” was produced by Mikal Blue (OneRepublic, Jason Mraz, Colbie Caillat) at Revolver Recordings.

