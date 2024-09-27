Chrissy Chlapecka – Girlie Pop: Encore

oday, queer princess of girly pop Chrissy Chlapecka releases the punchy follow up to her debut EP Girlie Pop with Girlie Pop: Encore.

Today’s release includes three new electrically charged disco tracks “My Only Dream Is To Be Loved”, “I Only Want You” and “The One Who Gets To Cry”.

Expanding on her infamous brand of tongue-in-cheek, hyperfemme pop music, the new additions to her expanding catalog see Chrissy stepping deeper into her artistry. Chrissy Chlapecka has proven she is an artist that will blow the roof off any expectation you might have had of TikTok’s once self proclaimed bimbo.

Chlapecka shares that “Girlie Pop has always been about celebrating individuality, confidence, and the power of owning who you are. With Girlie Pop: Encore, I wanted to take that energy even further—more bold, more unapologetic, more me. This deluxe edition is a thank you to my fans who’ve been with me on this journey. I also wanted to show my voice and raw abilities in away that feels more intimate and authentic. New tracks, bigger productions, and all the love.”

#chrissychlapecka