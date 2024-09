Buffchick releases her single “Gone Awhile.”

Erin Manion, the songwriter and brainchild of Buffchick has been working diligently for the last few years, carefully molding what the band has become today. The Indie rocker consistently finds a way to sneak in twangy guitar leads and country undertones across the record.

10/25 Boston Warehouse XI

10/26 Queens, NYC Stone Circle Theatre

10/27 Washington, DC Atlas Brew Works

