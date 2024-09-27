Bess Chew – Scarborough Sand

Rising pop artist Bess Chew has just released her new single, “Scarborough Sand,” showcasing her unique songwriting and vocal prowess while delving into the bittersweetness of love and loss.

Drawing from her personal experiences and emotional depth, “Scarborough Sand” delivers enchanting melodic vocals with painfully vulnerable lyrics, resonating deeply with listeners whether they have experienced heartbreak or not.

Bess Chew was born and raised in Singapore, where she navigated a rigid educational system. From a young age, she was immersed in the performing arts, participating in musicals, drama plays, choir performances, and short educational films. In secondary school, she trained with a former Korean musical actress to develop her vocal skills. When she was 16, she moved to Perth, Australia, where she found a more liberating and refreshing academic environment. Despite her dream for music, she initially followed the traditional academic path, earning a degree in Psychology with a minor in Korean from the University of Western Australia (UWA). After being offered a place in postgraduate law school, she chose instead to pursue her heart’s passion—music—and hasn’t looked back since. She continued her music studies by completing a one-year diploma in songwriting and production at the School of Music and the Arts (SOMA) in Singapore, where she first began writing and producing her own songs. One of those songs was “Getaway,” which became her debut single. Now based in London, BESSCHEW has recently completed a one-year songwriting course at the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance (ICMP) and released “Getaway,” in June 2024.

