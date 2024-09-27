Amber Mark – Won’t Cry

Today, critically adored singer, songwriter, and producer Amber Mark shares 3 minutes and 40 seconds of soul-healing, electrified disco bliss called “Won’t Cry.”

The new single — which grooves like Giorgio Moroder gone quiet storm — was written, produced, and performed entirely by Mark and is set to appear on her upcoming mini project Loosies via PMR / Interscope Records

“Going out dancing has always been a way for me to let go, and “Won’t Cry” is the soundtrack to that feeling,” says Mark. “It may be a little cliché, but sometimes you just gotta sweat out the drama and leave the mess on the dance floor while looking cute doing it.”

She went on to explain the origins of the Loosies project: “As I’ve been working on so much music for the next album, this mini project just started coming together. It’s loose, sweaty, and a little dance-floor. Mainly made at home by myself and with a few of my friends. The rest is coming, but this is a little thank you to anyone who’s waiting for being so patient.”

