alga – Go0dnight/ Filthy

alga , the collaborative vision of songwriter Birdie and producer Gabe, release their dual singles “Go0dnight” and “Filthy.”

alga creates experimental electronica, blending hyperpop and trip-hop inspired sounds. Their music is layered with lyrics that delve into the emotional landscape of life in your twenties, capturing both its beauty and chaos.

“Listening to alga is like being caught in a whirlwind – our music holds euphoria, chaos, and everything in between. The sound of alga is raw, unfiltered, and unapologetic, sweeping you off your feet before you’ve had a chance to catch your breath,” Gabe explains.

Birdie adds: “Go0dnight is an introspective dive into the threshold between manic joy and deep melancholy. The song was inspired by a close friend living with mental illness, hiding her internal struggles behind a fast-paced lifestyle. It’s a tribute to the complex realities people navigate every day.”

She continues: “Filthy, on the other hand, channels pure energy with its pulsating, industrial production. Inspired by my own early experiences clubbing as a teenager and the film Promising Young Woman, the song feels like a catharsis, as it tells the story of a universal experience – a raw reflection on boundaries and respect within the nightlife scene.”

Following the impact of their debut EP, Don’t Buy Me Flowers, in 2023, alga quickly distinguished themselves as a notable force in Copenhagen’s underground scene. With ‘Go0dnight / Filthy’, they take a significant leap forward, presenting their distinctive sound on this new release. ‘Go0dnight / Filthy’ will be released worldwide via the independent label Flatlist Records, with more music to follow.

