Peggy Gou – I Hear You (Bonus Tracks Edition)

Today, artist, producer, DJ and cultural trailblazer Peggy Gou releases an expanded version of her acclaimed debut album I Hear You. The I Hear You – Bonus Tracks Edition compiles previously available remixes from Koreless, Jex Opolis and the “Nanadub” version of her billion plus streaming hit single “(It Goes Like) Nanana” alongside exclusive new remixes from two of Peggy’s personal favorite producers.

First up, fellow South Korean artist (and Gudu Records alumni) Mogwaa takes on “Lobster Telephone”. The DJ, producer and multi-instrumentalist provides a laser-focused, techno-fused electro take on one of the album’s big fan favourites (and previous single), further proving why he’s one of the most exciting names in the Korean underground. Meanwhile, Irish-born, Berlin based producer Spray, fresh from summer B2Bs with Job Jobse and a much talked-about Lot Radio set, remixes another huge single “1+1=11”. The Punctuality Records boss stretches the original into trademark twisted prog territory, a fitting tribute to one of Gou’s biggest tracks of the summer. These are packaged alongside previously-released remixes from Welsh electronic wunderkind (and current FKA twigs collaborator) Koreless, whose “Beatless Mix” transforms “1+1=11” into an ambient masterpiece, Canadian composer, DJ and vocalist Jex Opolis who sets Gou’s Lenny Kravitz-vocalled collaboration “I Believe In Love Again”s sights firmly on the peak-time dancefloor, and the sparkling, equally club-ready vocal-free dub of “(It Goes Like) Nanana”

Released in June via XL Recordings, and one of the most hotly-anticipated debut records in recent years, I Hear You saw Gou stepping into the next level of her artistry and boldly claiming her voice through the kaleidoscopic lens of ‘90s house music. The ten-track album is the culmination of years of work for the Korean-born artist who’s uniquely revered as both an underground icon and global sensation, sticking by her own unwavering vision to become one of the most in-demand electronic music artists and DJs in the world. Met with widespread critical acclaim and commercial success, I Hear You is a perfect distillation of the kind of balmy, technicolour house music that Gou is globally renowned for.

#peggygou