Instant Crush – Safety Net

Seattle-based indie rock band instant crush is thrilled to announce the release of their new single, “SAFETY NET,” the latest pre-release from their highly anticipated album, I’M SORRY I DIDN’T BITE MY TONGUE, out on October 25 via Share It Music.

The band’s Megan Cannon shares the inspiration behind the song: “’SAFETY NET’ is a song I wrote in the raw aftermath of a painful breakup. Throughout the relationship, I grappled with emotional unavailability, feeling as though I was constantly being told how I should feel by someone who claimed to know me well. It was disheartening and left me questioning my own emotions. I felt trapped, clinging to the relationship out of fear of disrupting what little comfort I had. Musically, I drew a lot of inspiration from Bloc Party and aimed to create a fun, hard-hitting indie rock anthem that resonates live, and I think we captured that.”

On the album, Megan Cannon shares:

This album will forever be special to me, because it was never truly my intention to make an album. The first song that was included on this record was written in 2021, and the last in 2023. It truly encapsulates how I felt over the last three years. It captures how I found myself, and who I wanted to be, while tapping into every emotion I have felt. Writing this album taught me how to speak up for myself as a person, and to say what is on my mind no matter how much fear saying those words might bring me.

During this journey I have met and worked with so many incredible people who helped define both the sound of instant crush, and the sound of my musical voice. Fusing shimmery synths, electrifying guitar riffs, and penetrating vocals, the album is both catchy and relatable. Drawing inspiration from acts such as Bloc Party, The Killers, and Paramore, this album has something for everyone.

In partnering with Seattle nonprofit record label Share It Music, a portion of the proceeds from the album are going to our chosen charity, Joyful Heart Foundation. Since 2004, Joyful Heart Foundation has been a leading national organization with a mission to transform society’s response to sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse, as well as support survivors, and end this violence forever.

