Holly Macve – Wonderland

UK artist Holly Macve will release her new album Wonderland on October 11 via Loving Memory Records/Believe.

The LP includes the previously released single “Suburban House” featuring Lana Del Rey.

Earlier this summer, Macve released the ethereal single “San Fran Honey.”

“It’s been a time of real change in my life,” Macve shares. “Moments of extreme highs and extreme lows, it’s just kind of been chaos. I think that Wonderland is meant to represent the next chapter in my life, which is me being unashamedly myself and just appreciating being alive.”

Wonderland marks Macve’s first new album in three years and is a new beginning for the songwriter. Macve co-produced part of the 12-track release alongside Dan Rothman (London Grammar) and assembled some of her most trusted collaborators including Beatrice Balagna (sound engineer) and David Saunders (strings).

