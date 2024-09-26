Hildegard – Jour 1596

Today, Hildegard announces their new album Jour 1596 due October 18th via Chivi Chivi.

Hildegard is the musical project of Montreal-based artists and multi-instrumentalists Ouri and Helena Deland. Alongside the album announcement, the duo share their first glimpse into the upcoming project with a new single “Cruel,” showcasing the musical evolution from their celebrated debut album. The new single is introduced with a commanding slap, directing attention to the duo’s imaginative harmonies and jazzy baseline. The upcoming album uses playful improvisation as its starting point, resulting in music that is ornate and raw, intimate, and deeply connected.

Speaking on the new track the pair notes, “Cruel” serves as “[a] dialogue between lovers or friends, where one seeks stability while the other is drawn towards disruption and change.”

Composed during yearly week-long retreats in the snowy seclusion of rural Québec, the upcoming album represents a significant departure from the spontaneous creation of their debut. While their first album emerged over just eight days, Jour 1596 was meticulously crafted over 1596 days, grappling with the challenges and expectations of following up their first effort. With contributions from Zach Frampton (piano), Christopher Edmondson (saxophone) Phil Melanson (drums) and Benja (guitar), Jour 1596 is a testament to Hildegard’s expanding soundscape, where the resilience of friendship, the joy of collaboration, and the inspiration drawn from musical legends and personal experiences resonate in each track, guiding listeners from a contemplative, reflective mood into a lighter one.

