Flipturn – Burnout Days

Indie rock five-piece powerhouse flipturn have announced a new album Burnout Days, due out January 24th via Dualtone Records.

Across its 12 songs, the forthcoming collection finds flipturn returning as sonic architects, harnessing their impressive knack for hooks, shimmering soundscapes. But on Burnout Days, flipturn arrives with more grit, craft and vulnerability than ever before – a clear evolution in the band’s sound, and one that reflects their growth as musicians and individuals.

Out today is “Rodeo Clown” – an alt-pop track dedicated to the lure of escapism as a way to wrestle with the weight of mounting expectations.

“It’s a song about coping with stress through a vice as a way to escape a reality I didn’t want to be in at the time. Contrary to ‘the man in the arena,’ the rodeo clown in the ring distracts and puts on a show for those around him,” says Dillon Basse (lead vocals / guitar).

Recorded at Sonic Ranch Studios near El Paso, Texas and produced by Chad Copelin (Wilderado, Sasha Sloan, BRONCHO), Burnout Days is inspired by the band’s journey on the road, as they sort through challenges like self-esteem, codependency, addiction and the twists and turns of day-to-day life in one’s mid-twenties. Together, they uncover the beauty that exists even in times of burnout through a mix of raw, rhythmic moments and sonic experimentation – all with a palpable sense of meticulousness and maturity.

flipturn Tour Dates:

September 27 – Ohana Fest – Dana Point, CA

September 29 – All Things Go Festival – Washington, DC

October 3 – State Fair of Texas – Dallas, TX

October 6 – Austin City Limits Festival – Austin, TX

October 12 – Scoot Inn – Austin, TX

October 13 – Austin City Limits Festival – Austin, TX

October 17 – Brown’s Island – Richmond, VA

October 31 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

November 11 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, Netherlands *sold out*

November 12 – FRANNZ Club – Berlin, Germany

November 13 – Molotow Musikclub – Hamburg, Germany

November 14 – MTC Club – Cologne, Germany

November 16 – Supersonic – Paris, France *sold out*

November 18 – The Lower Third – London, England *sold out*

November 19 – Moth Club – London, England *sold out*

November 20 – Moth Club – London, England *sold out*

November 21 – Night & Day Cafe – Manchester, England *sold out*

January 18 – Playground Music + Arts Festival – Gainesville, FL

* more dates to be announced

