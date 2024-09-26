Clay and Kelsy – I Miss You

Electrifying synth-pop duo Clay and Kelsy have released their newest single, “I Miss You,” the second single of their upcoming debut EP, I Am.

“I Miss You” features thrilling beats and captivating vocals, and emphasizes the pain of having to choose to let go of toxic relationships. Clay and Kelsy explore dynamic contrasts – between the soft, introspective verses and more textured, resonant chorus – all adding to the song’s emotional impact. “I Miss You” is available now to stream and download on all platforms.

Lead vocalist, Kelsy, opens "I Miss You" with a slow, enchanting melody, complemented by sensitive lyrics, effortlessly drawing listeners in. As the track progresses, the duo delves deeper into the inner turmoil of grief and the longing for acceptance, all while emphasizing the need for self-preservation. The music builds with melodic harmonies and rhythmic drums, creating a rich and emotive atmosphere. With "I Miss You," Clay and Kelsy tap into their natural storytelling abilities to connect with listeners on a profound emotional level, bringing attention to a feeling that is all too familiar, yet often ignored. "We all have someone we miss, someone we've lost—not to grief, but by choice. 'I Miss You' is for the person you could call but don't, those no longer in your life yet still alive. Once bright flames burning daily for years," the duo reveals. As a queer couple, Clay and Kelsy share the common experiences of rising artists who feel alienated from loved ones. This allows them to connect with listeners on an intimate level, shedding light on a feeling that can be so suffocating and lonely. "'I Miss You' is in the vein of I can't change you, and I can't be around you, but no matter how much I can't, I still love you from the deepest parts that I can. And I always will," Clay and Kelsy add. The song's artistic expression highlights the pair's ability to transform intimate feelings into a compelling musical journey. "I Miss You" explores the interplay of instruments that not only support the lyrical content but accentuate the feeling of longing and separation conveyed through the lyrics.


