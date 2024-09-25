Sicksense – Cross Me Twice

Phoenix nu-metal juggernauts SICKSENSE are back! Following two critically praised EPs, the band is readying the release of their debut full-length album, Cross Me Twice, on February 14, 2025 with Earache Records.

From the maleficent minds of dual vocalists Vicky “Killer V” Psarakis (THE AGONIST) and Rob The Ripper, comes a new wave of nu-metal. With the added arsenal of guitarist Agent Phil [Philip Lykostratis], bassist The Gothfather [Richard Regier] and drummer Smokin’ J [Joseph Polizzi], SICKSENSE have crafted their heaviest record yet, melting nu-metal elements with metalcore and electronic touches for a unique spin on the rejuvenated genre.

Commenting on the record, Killer V states:

“Our upcoming album, ‘Cross Me Twice’, takes the listener on an emotional rollercoaster of a journey. We evolved from our traditional nu metal sound, by incorporating more modern metal and electronic elements into this album. The heavy parts got heavier, the soft parts got softer and the catchy parts got catchier. ‘Cross Me Twice’ explores a wider dynamic range, which leaves the listener not knowing what to expect with each release. We were going through numerous personal issues amongst ourselves as a band while working on this record, which inevitably led to us parting ways with former members and bringing in new ones to complete it. These issues inspired the lyrical themes for each song. It wasn’t easy to go through and create, but we’re extremely proud of the end result.

I remember spending countless hours working on keys and the overall sound design of ‘Cross Me Twice’, on top of all the vocal arrangements I normally task myself with. Teaming up with our producer, Joey Doherty, was the final step and best decision we could have made to bring you guys what we believe will be one of the absolute best sounding albums of 2025.

There’s something for everyone to enjoy here and we hope it means as much to our listeners as it does to us. It’s truly special.”

Today, the band has revealed their latest single, ‘Wildfires’, from the impending album, accompanied by the music video below.

Adding about the song, Rob The Ripper says:

“‘Wildfires’ is a fun braggadocio anthem about being the best you can be and not feeling sorry about it. It’s a call-out song directed towards our peers for them to be better people and create better music. Too many artists are ‘fake nice’ to your face, then talk smack about you behind your back. If you feel a certain way about someone, just be honest. Many bands play it safe with their music too. They’re afraid to push boundaries. We aren’t. We’ll incorporate rapping, singing, screaming, R&B, hip-hop and electronic music. Whatever fits and feels right for each song. We did this with ‘Wildfires’. It’s got it all. From a songwriting and production perspective, we do it exceptionally well. ‘Wildfires’ is a special song for all the fans who love us and it’s especially for our fans in denial who love to hate us.”

