Red Rosamond – WIP (Work In Progress)

Get ready to experience raw authenticity and bold self-expression from Red Rosamond, the captivating singer-songwriter and producer. With her soul-stirring voice, one-of-a-kind style, and undeniable presence, Rosamond has announced her upcoming debut album WIP (Work In Progress), out October 18 via Toom Records. A self-assured love letter to individuality and self-discovery, WIP (Work In Progress) finds Rosamond speaking her truth while delving into her limitless creativity and exploring a landscape of rich tones, thunderous 808s and velveteen strings.

Alongside the album announcement, Rosamond has released her feel-good new single “PLEASE” – an infectious song about the exhilarating highs and nerve-wracking vulnerability of love.

Produced and written by Rosamond herself, WIP (Work In Progress) was mixed by GRAMMY-winning Neal Pogue (Tyler The Creator, Outkast, Doja Cat) and mastered by GRAMMY-winning Mike Bozzi (Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, SZA) and stands as a deeply personal and profound collection of songs rooted in Rosamond’s love for soul music that dive deep into themes of family, hope, hurt, and resilience. The one-of-a-kind body of work blends heartfelt emotion, powerful vocals, and bold production.

“This album brought me back to why I first started making music,” says Rosamond. “It’s authentic, honest, and feels like a risk creatively.”

Lead single “PLEASE” perfectly captures Rosamond’s artistry—an unmistakably emotive and original love song that confronts the fears that accompany loving deeply. “The song flowed out of me. It’s about the complexities of love—letting love in while grappling with the fear of getting hurt,” she shares.

Originally planning to be a painter and illustrator before picking up an acoustic guitar, Red dropped out of art school to enroll in the Musicians Institute in LA which she was admitted to after faking the entry exam by roping in the guitarist from her first band to record it for her. Discovering her voice as both a person and an artist in the process of freeing herself from a predatory record deal that held her creative handcuffs, Red is back with her most impressive and vulnerable work to date.

