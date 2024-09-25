Phoebe Rings – Cheshire

Phoebe Rings, the emerging New Zealand dream-pop group, have shared “Cheshire,” the latest from their recently announced self-titled debut EP, out October 18th on Carpark Records.

Of the Alice in Wonderland-inspired trip through the rabbit hole, Crystal Choi says “‘Chesire’ is about my battle of not being able to accept myself the way I am, and dreaming of a day where I reconcile and embrace myself (where I could “dance with the mirror”). There are hints of life where that actually happens, but it kinda smiles and disappears, like the Cheshire cat. I was right in the middle of listening to heaps of Stereolab whom I still love, and hence the influence of the arrangement.”

In addition to the new single, Phoebe Rings also share a mini-game called Starfall. “Dodge your way through levels themed on the forthcoming EP, with retro game versions of every track. Collect gems, boop baddies and unlock new cat friends along the way!”

Tour Dates:

Oct 14th – 20th – Sydney, AU @ SXSW Sydney

Nov 9th – Christchurch, NZ @ Space Academy

Nov 14th – Auckland, NZ @ Neck Of The Woods

Nov 16th – Wellington, NZ @ Moon

#phoeberings