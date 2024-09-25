Kimbra – Idols & Vices Vol 1

Having shared one song a week since the release of lead single “Stuff I Don’t Need” ft. BANKS in July, two-time GRAMMY award-winning artist Kimbra today unveils her new album Idols & Vices (Vol. 1) in its entirety, out everywhere via Inertia / [PIAS].

Featuring collaborations with a host of genre-bending artists including BANKS, Dawn Richard, DRAM, Skrillex and Sahtyre, Idols & Vices (Vol. 1) is a celebration of Kimbra’s early influence of 90’s R&B, fused with the sonic stylings of contemporary pop, soul and hip hop. Executive produced by Kimbra and Taylor Graves – the album traverses the increasingly complex realm of our digital existence, as Kimbra reinvents herself alongside some of her closest friends.

Kimbra’s latest song, ‘Honeycomb’, is a collaboration with Candy Crush Saga that invited her to play with the game’s iconic sounds to create an original track.

Drawing inspiration from the Idols & Vices (Vol. 1) universe, Kimbra blended her signature style with Candified sounds to create a song that feels both nostalgic and explosive. Of its eclectic impetus, Kimbra says “I like to approach my work with a sense of curiosity and discovery— that playfulness is at the heart of my creative process. Sampling the Candy Crush sounds was a wonderful reminder of the joy and freedom that music allows.”

#kimbramusic