Sofie Royer – Young-Girl Forever

Vienna-based, multidisciplinary artist Sofie Royer announces her third album Young-Girl Forever due November 15th via Stones Throw.

Young-Girl Forever paints a bold portrait of the contradictions of being a female artist today – with all of its anarchist freedoms and capitalist trappings. Alongside the album announcement, Sofie shares her single “Young-Girl (Illusion),” which is a song describing a girl who gains her life force from the rabbit fur coats she wears and arrives with a video directed by Sofie and Grégoire Léon-Dufour.

At the beginning of the video, Sofie attends a party and quickly becomes the center of attention. But by the end, she’s running for her life, covered in blood, all while wearing a bunny costume. Young-Girl Forever will also include the recently shared single “I Forget (I’m So Young),” which arrived with a video directed by Jasmin Baumgartner.

For the LP’s title, Royer borrowed the term “Young-Girl” from Preliminary Materials for the Theory of a Young-Girl, originally published in French anarchist journal Tiqqun, and republished in English via Semiotext(e). The book portrays the Young-Girl as a symbol of consumerism under modernity, echoed in the album’s themes of craving eternal youth or feeling like an emotionless doll.

Young-Girl Forever’s shimmering electro-pop songs oscillate between optimism and doom. The album celebrates the Young-Girl while also rebuking the culture that created her, and so expresses desire for true liberation. As Royer puts it: “Instead of clinging tightly to what you perceive as correct – or even real – I think sometimes you just have to turn the lights off and surrender.”

This fall, Sofie will be performing headline shows in New York City and Los Angeles, along with select dates across Europe.

Upcoming Live Dates

10/11 – Hannover, DE @ KiezKultur Festival

11/11 – NYC, US @ Baby’s All Right

11/13 – Los Angeles, US @ El Cid

11/30 – Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine

12/02 – London, UK @ Omeara

12/13 – Paris, FR @ New Morning

