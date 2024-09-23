SASAMI – Blood On The Silver Screen

SASAMI announces Blood On the Silver Screen, her audacious and epic new album due March 7, 2025 via Domino.

On it, the polymath combines her classical conservatory-trained skills as a player, producer, and composer with her fearless and bombastic stage persona to create her most realized music to date: the all-out SASAMI pop record. “This album is all about learning and respecting the craft of pop songwriting, about relenting to illogical passion, obsession, and guiltless pleasure,” SASAMI says. “It’s about leaning into the chaos of romance and sweeping devotion—romanticism to the point of self-destruction.”

Nothing exemplifies this more than the wistfully optimistic album opener and lead single “Slugger,” released today alongside an explosive video directed by Crystalline Structures Studio.

On the lively track, SASAMI name checks Dolly Parton, Chopin, and Steve Lacy. Though her background is in classical music and production, she doubled down on Blood On the Silver Screen’s lyrics: “I wanted to be more playful and communicate more with pop culture,” she says. “When I listen to music, I think about how I feel, how I want to feel, how I want to move to it. And that’s what’s special about music—how it connects to culture, how it connects to different styles of music, how it connects to the timbre of the voice of the person singing it.”

After establishing herself with the poised melancholia of her eponymous 2019 debut, SASAMI embraced volume and control on 2022’s Squeeze—touring with a metal band—but her goal on Blood On the Silver Screen was to speak her truth with conviction by singing. Working with co-producers Jenn Decilveo and Rostam, with SASAMI as sole writer, each Blood On the Silver Screen track viscerally captures a different thread of love, sex, power, and embodiment. “Pop music is like fuel,” Sasami says. “It’s just invigorating.”

Tour Dates:

10/22 – Belin, DE @ Urban Spree

10/23 – Paris, FR @ Le Pop-Up Du Label

10/26 – Amsterdam, NE @ London Calling

10/29 – London, UK @ The Lower Third

10/30 – Manchester, UK @ Yes

11/6 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

11/7 – Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs

11/8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall

11/9 – Detroit, MI @ The Eastern

11/10 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

11/12 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

11/14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

11/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/16 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

11/17 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/18 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

11/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

11/22 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown

11/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11/24 – McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey

