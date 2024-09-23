Poppy – Negative Spaces

Today, singer, songwriter, subversive performance artist, video director, and purveyor of surrealist chaos, Poppy announces on her upcoming record Negative Spaces out November 15th via Sumerian records.

The album is set to reveal a new glimpse of the true visionary unconcerned with genre. The announce comes on the heels of last week’s release, the genre-defying banger and first taste of Negative Spaces, “they’re all around us.”

Negative Spaces follows Poppy’s recent successful collaborations: Bad Omens’ “V.A.N.”

In addition to the esteemed collaborations, 2024 has been a monumental year for Poppy’s live performances. In January, she kicked things off by joining Bad Omens on the Concrete Forever Tour across Europe, followed by her headlining her own Zig Tour throughout the region. In March, Poppy came back stateside and supported Avenged Sevenfold on their month-long North American tour. This summer, she opened for Thirty Seconds To Mars on their North American run.

An insatiably inventive drive has fueled Poppy’s surrealistic rise through countless corners of the arts and music worlds, with each of her many projects so far revealing a different glimpse of a true visionary unconcerned with genre, unimpressed by convention, and forever defying expectations. It’s that eclecticism that has cemented Poppy’s reputation as a boundary-obliterating artist redefining culture as we know it, at every turn.

