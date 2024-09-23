Natalie Jane – Sick To My Stomach Tour

Today, Natalie Jane has announced her SICK TO MY STOMACH tour hitting major cities both internationally across Australia, Europe and locally in North America.

The tour will reflect off her upcoming SICK TO MY STOMACH EP, coming out on Friday, September 27th via Capitol Music Group/ 10K Projects.

This Friday she will release the video for “June.” Throughout the tour, fans can hear new and old favorites in cities in major states including New York, Colorado, Ohio and more. Her set will showcase everything fans have come to love about the New Jersey-raised, Los Angeles-based artist – her exhilarating vocal range, her evocative music choices, and her gift for making complex feelings feel relatable.

#nataliejanesings