Lizzy McAlpine – Older (and Wiser)

Older (and Wiser), the new deluxe version of singer, songwriter and producer Lizzy McAlpine’s critically acclaimed album, Older, is set for release on October 4 via RCA Records.

In celebration, “Pushing It Down and Praying” debuts a video co-directed by sweetiepie (Neema Sadeghi and Ethan Frank) and Lizzy McAlpine with an appearance from Role Model.

Produced by Lizzy and Mason Stoops (Ryan Beatty, Del Water Gap) with contribution from Ethan Gruska (SZA, Remi Wolf), Older (and Wiser) was recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City with Lizzy’s full band, during an off week on her international headline tour.

The deluxe edition will feature the album’s fourteen original tracks, plus five previously unreleased songs, including “Pushing It Down and Praying,” “Method Acting (Demo),” “Soccer Practice” and two fan favorites that Lizzy previously debuted live, “Force of Nature” and “Spring Into Summer.”

THE OLDER TOUR

October 13—Brussels, BE—Forest National

October 15—Amsterdam, NL—AFAS Live

October 17—Berlin, DE—Uber Eats Music Hall

October 19—Cologne, DE—Palladium

October 21—Paris, FR—Zénith Paris – La Villette

October 24—London, U.K.—Eventim Apollo

October 25—London, U.K.—Eventim Apollo

October 27—Manchester, U.K.—O2 Victoria Warehouse

October 28—Birmingham, U.K.—O2 Academy

October 31—Dublin, IE—3Arena

