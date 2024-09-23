London based Irish-Puerto Rican musician Jæd (pronounced: jade) today announces her debut album I Loved The Gauntlet And There Was No Other Way – out 29th November on cult Irish label Delphi.

The album announcement coincides with the release of new single “Very Fond” and an accompanying video directed by Martine Skogstadt, Daniel Jaroschik and Jæd.

On newly released single “Very Fond,” a yearning for human connection is deftly captured through Jæd’s singular lens, dispatched amidst freewheeling, snarling guitars, jagged drum patterns and spiralling vocal runs – finding an unlikely middle ground between uncompromising, absorbing songwriting of Fiona Apple and the fury of seminal post-hardcore band At The Drive-In.

Of the new single, Jæd said:

“When you’ve come through life growing up in poverty that state of scarcity and lack stays with you and seeps into everything and nothing is ever enough from others and yet there is this constant seeking to receive from others, attention, affection as well as material things. A desire to get. But actually the essence of one’s connectivity is what needs to be tended. ‘Very Fond’ isn’t that. It’s the hungry ghost, the desperation in constant consumption to the point that the more someone gives the less it is appreciated or even truly received. And even people become things to be addicted to.”

Working with producers including Andy Ramsay (Stereolab, Kero Kero Bonito, Nilüfer Yanya) and Dilip Harris (King Krule, Mount Kimbie) on I Loved The Gauntlet And There Was No Other Way – Jæd’s upcoming debut album is a project born of extremes and warring impulses.

The album tracks the growth of an artist and woman in real-time. Seduction, isolation, trauma, investigations of jealousy, the corporeal body and negotiations with femininity: these are the volatile elements she ignites in her music, a conflicting, ever-changing reaction of experience and sound.

