Veronica Everheart – Lighter In The Morning Pt 1

Digital-era songwriter Veronica Everheart, who splits her time between Arizona and New York, unveils her highly anticipated sophomore EP, Lighter in the Morning (1/2).

Recorded at Red Convertible Recording in Brooklyn, NY with her main collaborator Junius Karr (Gordon Raphael, The Hellp), she has released a steady stream of singles and innovative music videos this year leading up to today’s release. With introspective lyrics and a one-of-a-kind voice, Everheart continues to excavate her psyche for the sake of her songs, collaging inner thoughts with digital soundscapes to create uniquely modern music.

“The recording of this project was a confluence,” says Everheart. “A confluence of my growth as a songwriter and woman, Junius’ and I’s respective tastes as artists and our dedication to making something beautiful.”

Lighter in the Morning (1/2) was heralded this spring by the breakout song, “Microcosm.” A striking track that descends into madness, the lead single was accompanied by a two frame music video featuring Everheart in her home and in the desert.

“Lyn” and “Let Me Go, For It Is Daybreak” followed, displaying Everheart and Karr’s ability to infuse levity into the most layered ideas and sonics.

VERONICA EVERHEART LIVE

OCTOBER

19 – VIVA PHX – Phoenix, AZ

