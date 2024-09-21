Pearl & The Oysters – Planet Pearl

Juliette Pearl Davis (Juju) and Joachim Polack (Jojo) – met on their first day of high school in Paris, and have been together ever since. Their creative and romantic partnership has held strong through college and jazz school, their musicology studies at the Sorbonne, and beyond as the band moved to America. Their new album Planet Pearl is the culmination of nearly two decades of connection and collaboration.

Pearl & The Oysters’ earlier albums were rooted in a sense of place: Flowerland waded the swampy art-rock waters of Florida, and Coast 2 Coast documented L.A., with a breezy, AOR-inspired sound to match. But Planet Pearl is extra-terrestrial, written from the perspective of castaway space explorers marooned on Earth. Like Bowie’s Major Tom, they look at home from a new perspective, feeling not wonder but estrangement.

Still, no matter how melancholic or alienated they feel, Juju and Jojo always see the fun side. While Joachim was dealing with his mother’s serious illness, he wrote the album opener “Side Quest”, channeling his feelings into jazz-pop joy. “4D” came about after Juliette was diagnosed with ADHD, its lyrics reflecting her bizarro experiences of distorted time and the lifelong puzzle of understanding her “messy brain”, while “Big Time” began as a slow jam and evolved into “depressed disco”.

