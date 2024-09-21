Nightwish – Yesterwynde

The time has come, the clock strikes twelve and another era in the wonderful and literally fantastic history of NIGHTWISH has begun: The Finnish Symphonic metal veterans release their new album Yesterwynde, a stunning journey through memory and monumental music.

Known for heavy, orchestral melodic melodic and folk trademarks, the band’s tenth studio album is a dark chest of wonders that, once opened, pulls the listener into a magical world beyond time, out now via Nuclear Blast.

Together with the release, NIGHTWISH have dropped a music video for their song ‘Lanternlight’, an intense, quiet, reflective ballad touching themes of loss and mortality.

Tuomas Holopainen about the new album:

“Yesterwynde is finally here and ready to open its cabinet of stories, timelessness and hope for you dear listener. We are infinitely grateful that we get to share this ocean and all of its islands with you all.”

Tuomas on the video:

“’Lanternlight’ was the first song written for the album and the natural finale of the Yesterwynde journey. A love song, reaching for the timeless; a music to immortalise the memories of those dearest to us.”

