Emei – All These Kids

Breakthrough pop singer-songwriter Emei return with the release of a brand-new single. Fighting off insecurities and embracing confidence, “ALL THESE KIDS” sees the LA artist continuing her sonic evolution with producers Timfromthehouse (Tove Lo, MARINA) and Yung Bae, signaling an exciting future of more to come.

“This song is the confident front I put up while my whole world feels like it falls apart,” says Emei. “I imagine there being two of me in this song, one scared while watching and listening to this confident version of me, and the other on a throne screaming at the other. It feels like the pep talk that plays in my head before I play a show.”

EMEI LIVE ON TOUR 2024

SEPTEMBER

28 – New York, USA – MetaMoon Music Festival @ Brooklyn Paramount *

OCTOBER

10 – Tuscaloosa AL, USA – Kaleidoscope

12 – Austin TX, USA – Austin City Limits *

12 – Austin TX, USA – Emo’s †

NOVEMBER

9 – Tucson AZ, USA – Dusk Music Festival

* Festival Performance

† with Qveen Herby

