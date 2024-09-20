St. Vincent – Todos Nacen Gritando

In a move as unprecedented as it is unexpected, St. Vincent will release Todos Nacen Gritando, a Spanish language version of her wildly acclaimed All Born Screaming album November 15 via Total Pleasure Records in partnership with Virgin Music Group.

St. Vincent explains the inspiration behind Todos Nacen Gritando, as well as how the equilibrium between accuracy of translation and intensity of performance was achieved — with the invaluable aid of Alan Del Rio Ortiz:

“The origins of Todos Nacen Gritando can be traced back to some of the most memorable shows I’ve ever played, in Mexico, South America and recently Primavera Barcelona in 2023. Though separated by time and geography, and across a diverse range of settings and venues, these crowds were united in their passion—singing every word to every song in perfect English. It was truly inspiring. Eventually, I asked myself: If they can sing along in a second or third language, why can’t I meet them halfway? So I enlisted my best friend and occasional collaborator Alan Del Rio Ortiz to work on translating these lyrics, tweaking here and there for melodic reasons, making every effort to stay true to the song at hand without sacrificing accuracy. After much rewriting and re-singing every vocal track on the album, the result is Todos Nacen Gritando, equal parts labor of love and tribute to the people who inspired it.”

The album’s release is preceded by first single “Hombre Roto,” a Spanish language version of All Born Screaming standout and current live highlight “Broken Man.”

