Rett Madison – Everywhere

Today, Los Angeles-based vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rett Madison shares a brand new cover of the 1987 Fleetwood Mac classic “Everywhere” out now via Warner Records/War Buddha Records.

On October 25, she will unveil One More For Jackie as an expanded Digital Deluxe Edition of her acclaimed 2023 full-length, One For Jackie, in celebration of the LP’s one-year anniversary. One More For Jackie features the original album, now accompanied by four additional tracks, including “Everywhere.”

Rett Madison explains why the track means so much to her. “My mom introduced me to many of my favorite bands and artists that I still love listening to this day. One of those bands was Fleetwood Mac. We’d listen to their “Greatest Hits” album whenever we’d make the hour and a half long drive to visit my grandmother. On those trips, I often would ask her to play “Everywhere”, or in my own words as a kid “The Magic Song”, over and over again. We really bonded over that song and whenever I hear it I always think of my mom.

”She strips down “Everywhere” to its emotional core with a reverent reinvention. The track’s percussive groove pulsates like a steady heartbeat through glimmers of soft acoustic guitar. Rett’s delicate vocals echo as she exhales, “You know that I’ve fallen and I don’t know what to say.” Meanwhile, the immortal hook immediately captivates, “I wanna be with you everywhere.” The visual highlights the rising star at a photo shoot as she dons a series of stunning looks. It captures her in the midst of an intimate and honest moment without any emotional filter.

Rett will return to the road this Fall. First, she joins 4x Grammy nominated band The Fray as direct support, beginning on September 27 at Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC. This jaunt treks across the country and back before coming to a close on October 20 at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN. Next up, she spends 10 days on tour with The Crane Wives. This particular segment launches on October 24 at Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, NV, canvases the West Coast, and concludes on November 3 in Sacramento, CA at Ace Of Spades.

Rett Madison Tour Dates:

*Festival

~Supporting Liv Greene

+ Supporting The Fray

#Supporting The Crane Wives

^Supporting Medium Build

9/19 Nashville, TN Americanafest* Little Saint Party @ Estelle

9/19 Nashville, TN Dee’s Cocktail Lounge~

9/21 Nashville, TN Americanafest* Official Showcase @ The Basement

9/27 Washington, DC Lincoln Theatre+

9/30 New York, NY Webster Hall+

10/01 Boston, MA Orpheum+

10/03 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall+

10/04 Chicago, IL Vic Theater+

10/05 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Festival* (daytime)

10/05 Austin, TX Scoot Inn^ (nighttime)

10/07 Dallas, TX Echo+

10/09 Phoenix, AZ Van Buren+

10/10 Los Angeles, CA Bellwether+

10/12 San Francisco, CA August Hall+

10/14 Salt Lake City, UT The Grand at the Complex+

10/17 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom+

10/18 Kansas City, MO Truman+

10/20 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl+

10/24 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl#

10/25 San Diego, CA Observatory SD#

10/26 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet’s#

10/28 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda#

10/29 Santa Ana, CA Observatory#

11/01 Santa Cruz, CA Catalyst#

11/02 San Francisco, CA Fillmore#

11/03 Sacramento, CA Ace Of Spades#

