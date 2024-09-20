Phantogram – It Wasn’t Meant To Be

Phantogram will release their fifth album, Memory Of A Day on October 18 via Neon Gold Records.

For the band’s Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter, writing the new music was their most exciting experience creating together since their early days as a band – a rebirth for the lifelong friends, creating music freely during the recording process. “The new album feels like an awakening… We were able to go back to creating music and capturing magic like we did on the first album,” notes the band. “The sounds found throughout are also very colorful, which reflects our headspace while recording and is represented in the album artwork.”

Today, Phantogram shared their latest single, “It Wasn’t Meant To Be,” which follows early album singles “Come Alive,” “Happy Again,” and “All A Mystery.” The new songs weave together the band’s signature mix of hazy synths, hypnotic guitars, beat-crushing drum machines and mesmerizing vocals.

“‘It Wasn’t Meant To Be’ started as an idea mixing elements from Josh’s 4-track and a beat he made chopping up sounds from when we first started making music together,” note band members Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter. “A couple of years ago, we went up to rural Oregon to write and came up with the concept of relationships that bring you down, cause you pain, and draw out the worst in each other. However, despite all of that, there is still a deep attachment and devotion that keeps you together even though it’s killing you both.”

HANTOGRAM TOUR DATES

9/18 – Forest Hills Stadium – Queens, NY #

9/20 – The Anthem – Washington, DC #

9/22 – The Anthem – Washington, DC #

9/23 – Mann Center For the Performing Arts – Philadelphia, PA #

9/25 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA #

9/26 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN #

9/28 – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL #

9/30 – House of Blues – Cleveland, OH *

10/1 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ONT #

10/2 – Place Bell – Laval, QC #

10/4 – Higher Ground – The Ballroom – South Burlington, VT *

10/5 – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater – Bridgeport, CT #

10/7 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA #

# with Kings of Leon

* headline

#phantogram