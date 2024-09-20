Olivia O’Brien – lower

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Olivia O’Brien releases her deeply personal new single “lower,” marking the first track from her forthcoming EP. The release coincides with National Suicide Prevention Month, underscoring the song’s focus on mental health and the ongoing dialogue about coping and vulnerability.

“lower” is a raw and unfiltered expression of Olivia’s struggles during a particularly challenging time in her life. The single aims to shine a light on mental health, encouraging open conversations about the realities of feeling overwhelmed and hitting rock bottom. Olivia’s poignant lyrics and candid reflection are both haunting and heartfelt, offering listeners a profound look into her personal battles.

In her own words, Olivia shares: “I wrote ‘lower’ at a particularly low (pun intended) point in my life. To avoid getting overly morbid and potentially making everyone uncomfortable, I won’t go into too much detail… the bridge of the song already does that for me, I think. I am pretty incapable of censoring myself in my music, especially when I am really going through something. This song is a perfect example of that. I said everything I felt, without making it look pretty or be easily digestible, without adding any bells or whistles. Plain and simple. Just the hard truths of what it feels like to hit rock bottom… repeatedly.”

