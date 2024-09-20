Kate Nash – 9 Sad Symphonies Tour

Multi-talented artist Kate Nash released her acclaimed new album 9 Sad Symphonies with legendary label Kill Rock Stars.

From starring in HBO’s hit wrestling drama, GLOW to co-creating the acclaimed Off-Broadway musical, Only Gold, with Hamilton choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler to her 2007 debut breakthrough album Made of Bricks, which featuring the hit single “Foundations,” Kate is an unstoppable force. She has once again proven her incredible talent with 9 Sad Symphonies and is thrilled to bring her captivating show to audiences across North America for the first time since 2018. Today she announced a formidable lineup of support acts: Shamir, Revenge Wife, Joh Chase and Skating Polly.

As the politically minded half English, half Irish artist (who is now also a US citizen) wisely states, “When there’s tension in the world, there’s tension in the room.” With US leadership being what it was in 2018, Kate could feel the stress her fans were experiencing even from the stage. Returning in the election season, Kate aims to bring fun, levity and community to the upcoming tour with what she has dubbed “Karaoke Therapy”. Each night, fans will be invited to sign up to sing on stage between openers and hopefully make some new friends along the way. Tickets available now at www.katenash.com.

Kate shares, “It’s been 6 years since I toured North America and I can’t wait to reconnect with my fans out there. I’m very excited to be doing my first US tour dates as a US Citizen. I’ll definitely be voting in the upcoming election, there are so many important issues to make a stand for. I care so deeply about women’s sexual health rights and my trans friends and community. It’s so important to come together during these heightened times, to have a safe space to listen to music and to blow off some steam. I hope my shows can be a place of release & joy amidst the chaos.”

Kate Nash 2024 North American Tour Dates

10/10: Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live *

10/11: Washington DC @ Howard Theatre *

10/12: New York, NY @ Racket $

10/15: Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom *

10/17: Montréal, QC @ Foufounes Electriques

10/18: Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

10/19: Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme $ ^

10/20: Indianapolis, IN @ Turntable $ ^

10/22: Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall $ ^

10/23: Omaha, NE @ Slowdown $ ^

10/24: Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre $

10/26: Boise, ID @ Neurolux $ ^

10/27: Seattle, WA @ Crocodile $ ^

10/28: Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre %

10/29: Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom %

11/1: Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s %

11/2: Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom % ^

11/3: San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel %

* Shamir

$ Revenge Wife

^ Joh Chase

% Skating Polly

