Genevieve Stokes – Desert Eagle & Amusing

Acclaimed alt-pop singer-songwriter-pianist Genevieve Stokes unveiled two new songs, “Desert Eagle” and “Amusing,” both available today via Atlantic Records.

The two songs arrive ahead of the upcoming release of Stokes’ eagerly awaited debut album, With A Lightning Strike, out on Friday, October 4.

“Since I experimented with so many different sounds on the album, I wanted to put out ‘Desert Eagle’ and ‘Amusing’ at the same time to show the drastic ends of the spectrum,” says Stokes. “With a Lightning Strike is broadly about analyzing my relationship with myself and spirituality and how they affect my relationships. Half of the songs are chaotic and energetic, while the other half are more subdued and introspective.”

Co-produced by longtime collaborator Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Paul McCartney), With A Lightning Strike was first heralded this summer with the euphoric “Dreamer.”

OCTOBER

14 – Washington, DC – DC9 Nightclub

15 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

17 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right

18 – Boston, MA – Red Room, Cafe 939, Berklee College of Music

19 – Portland, ME – Portland House of Music & Events

21 – Toronto, ON – Drake Underground

23 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

24 – Saint Paul, MN – Turf Club

26 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall

28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

31 – Portland, OR – Mission Theater

NOVEMBER

1 – Vancouver, BC – The Fox Cabaret Projection Room

2 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

5 – San Francisco, CA – Brick & Mortar Music Hall

7 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour

