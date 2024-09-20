Ava Max – Spot A Fake

With over 50 billion streams and a string of multi-platinum hits, Ava Max is set to ignite the global pop music world once again with today’s premiere of her powerful new single, “Spot A Fake,” available now via Atlantic Records.

With its potent message about recognizing one’s own worth and rejecting insincerity, “Spot A Fake” is Max’s most personal dance-pop anthem thus far, detailing her own compelling story of betrayal and broken girl code. Inspired by moments that shook her inner circle, the song celebrates self-worth, authenticity, and the resilience to move forward. The irresistible track is produced by Grant Boutin and co-written by Max with Boutin, Lauren Mandel, and Salem Davern.

