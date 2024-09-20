The Magazine For Emerging Women in Music

Audrey Nuna – TRENCH

Alex Teitz
Audrey Nuna

Today, genre-defying Korean-American artist and songwriter Audrey Nuna announces her eagerly awaited second studio album, TRENCH, arriving on Friday, October 18.

TRENCH

The announcement arrives alongside her latest single “Mine,” out now via Arista Records.

Following up on her critically-acclaimed debut album a liquid breakfast, TRENCH sees Audrey emerging as her own bionic hero—one who’s armored and undaunted, but also embraces vulnerability as her greatest strength. The duality of this character is epitomized by the album’s two parts, “Soft Skin” and “Hard Feelings.” Overall, on TRENCH, Audrey takes a quantum leap into her barrier breaking career.

